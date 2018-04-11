More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy with showers later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Raw: National Guard troops on U.S.-Mexico border
The deployment of National Guard members to the U.S.-Mexico border at President Donald Trump's request was underway Tuesday with a gradual ramp-up of troops under orders to help curb illegal immigration.
Politics
Highlights: Zuckerberg vs. Senate committee
Here's what Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wanted 44 senators to know about the scandal in which Cambridge Analytica used the massive social platform to access 87 million users: He made mistakes. Facebook's mission is to "help people connect." And no, he's not resigning.
Twins
Odorizzi turned into 'Captain Hook' to help the Twins win
Righthander Jake Odorizzi shook off control problems to pitch six innings for his first win since being traded to the Twins
Nation
Zuckerberg apology includes plea that Facebook focuses on 'good'
Zuckerberg apology includes plea that Facebook focuses on 'good'
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.