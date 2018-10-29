More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 54
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 54
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Access Vikings OT: Mistakes and clock questions linger after loss
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' 30-20 loss to the Saints on Sunday night, and answer questions about a few clock management decisions the team made as its lead slipped away.
Vikings
Cousins: 'There's a lot of reason to be optimistic'
At the halfway point in the season, Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a hopeful attitude about the team and where it will go.
Vikings
Zimmer after the loss: 'This is still a good football team'
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer displayed frustration when reporters asked about the mistakes players made during their loss to the Saints, and said he's not going to evaluate players so soon after the game.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.