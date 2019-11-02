More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy, high of 40
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 30; rain or snow shower possible in spots
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Noise at Arrowhead could cause penalties for Vikings
Minnesota is on the road in Kansas City in Week 9 and Vikings players shared their thoughts on playing the Chiefs and how they've prepared as they look to extend the winning streak to five games.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Kansas City game will be 'track meet'
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer discuss whether or not wide receiver Adam Thielen will play against Kansas City and how Minnesota's defense stacks up against the Chiefs' offense.
Video
Afternoon forecast: High of 41, with a chance of snow overnight
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast