Nation
At least 29 known dead in Northern California fire
Officials in Northern California released another grim statistic in a wildfire that is achieving heartbreaking records: 29 people have died in and around Paradise, matching the deadliest wildfire in state history.
Video
Morning forecast: Partly cloudy and cold, with a high of 22
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Pitino, Gophers ready to take on Utah at the Barn
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Amir Coffey and Jordan Murphy preview the Utah game
Variety
ABC's 'Black-ish' goes crazy for Prince in landmark episode
The TV series will pay tribute to the Purple One on this week's big episode.
Video
Evening forecast: Low 20s, snow Up North
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
