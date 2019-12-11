More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: One more cold day, high 6 above
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Dec. 11
Wild
Wild salvages a point in shootout loss to Ducks
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 3-2 shootout loss to the Ducks on Tuesday.
Politics
Trump calls impeachment articles 'very weak'
President Donald Trump spoke as he headed to the key swing state of Pennsylvania after House Democrats unveiled two articles of impeachment, accusing him of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Nation
6 dead, including officer and bystanders, in New Jersey shootout
Six people, including a police officer and three bystanders, were killed in a furious gunbattle Tuesday that filled the streets of Jersey City with the sound of heavy fire for hours, authorities said.