More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Occasional showers; high of 47
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Director John Singleton dies at age 51
Director John Singleton, who made one of Hollywood's most memorable debuts with the Oscar-nominated "Boyz N the Hood" and continued over the following decades to probe the lives of black communities in his native Los Angeles and beyond, has died.
Video
Morning forecast: Occasional showers with a high of 47
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Odorizzi: Inning-ending strikeout was huge
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he showed emotion after striking out Houston's Yuli Gurriel to end the sixth inning Monday.
Twins
Adrianza: I'm not intimidated by top pitchers
Twins infielder Ehire Adrianza says his home run off Justin Verlander, the lone run in Minnesota's 1-0 win over Astros, shows he's not intimidated by MLB's top pitchers.