More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Occasional light snow with a high of 24
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Heath, Loons players discuss Saturday's victory
Coach Adrian Heath, Miguel Ibarra and newcomer Ike Opara discuss victory over New England and the Loons' third consecutive clean sheet after they allowed 71 goals last season
Gophers
Gophers react to ending their losing streak Saturday vs. Indiana
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Daniel Oturu and Gabe Kalscheur talk after Saturday's win vs. Indiana
Twins
Romero headed to Twins' bullpen
Twins righthander Fernando Romero, who made 11 starts for Minnesota last season, says Saturday he accepts the team's decision to make him a reliever instead.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 15 with a chance of light snow before dawn
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.