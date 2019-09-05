More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Muggy and warmer, high 81
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Duluth bodycam video shows alleged police excessive force
The video shows a May 2017 incident where Duluth police officer Adam Huot dragged a handcuffed man through the city's skywalk after he refused to walk, at one point hitting his head into a metal door.
Trump questioned on apparently altered Dorian map
President Donald Trump raised eyebrows Wednesday when he held up what appeared to be an altered hurricane map in the Oval Office.
Morning forecast: Muggy, warmer, high of 81
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Berrios: Missed location on Betts' homers
Twins righthander Jose Berrios says, through interpreter Elvis Martinez, that Mookie Betts was waiting on first-pitch strikes, and missed locations allowed him to hit them for home runs.