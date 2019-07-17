More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Muggy again, T-storms late afternoon
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Travel with us to the BWCA: New series starts Friday
Boundary Waters Passage, a special five-part series at startribune.com/bwca, begins July 18.
Twins
Cruz: I'll learn from ninth-inning popup
Twins designated hitter Nelson Cruz says he's disappointed he didn't come through with game-winning hit in ninth inning Tuesday, but he'll learn from it.
Twins
Schoop: Mental error, then a home run
Twins second baseman Jonathan Schoop says he made a mental error that cost the Twins a run Tuesday, so he was glad he hit a home run two innings later to get the run back.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 70; cloudy and humid with strong storm possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast