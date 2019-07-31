More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Debate clashes over 'Medicare for All'
The signature domestic proposal by the leading progressive candidates for the Democratic presidential nomination came under withering attack from moderates Tuesday in a debate that laid bare the struggle between a call for revolutionary policies and a desperate desire to defeat President Donald Trump.
Twins
Buxton knew he was getting a breaking ball
Byron Buxton smashed his 10th homer of the season in the Twins win over the Marlins
Twins
Odorizzi wins 12th game, not satisfied
Twins starter Jake Odorizzi was happy to see Sergio Romo make his Twins debut on Tuesday
Gophers
Fleck on the theme he's approaching this season with the Gophers
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck met with the media Tuesday, the eve of training camp for this season.