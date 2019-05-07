More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Video captures moment levee fails in Davenport
Surveillance video from a riverfront restaurant in Davenport, Iowa, captured the moment when a temporary barrier holding back the swollen Mississippi River broke, sending millions of gallons of floodwaters into downtown.
Golf
Golf stars say Minnesota 'home for golf'
Pro golf stars Stacy Lewis and Phil Mickelson talked about their ties to golf in Minnesota ahead of the KPMG Women's PGA tournament at Hazeltine National in June.
Variety
Stars bring the drama to Met Gala
The cocktail bar was shutting down, and guests were being encouraged to commence the elegant trek to dinner through the majestic halls of the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high of 61
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Martin Perez made it look easy Monday
Thanks to a good cut fastball and an improving changeup, Twins lefthander Perez shut out Toronto for seven innings to win for the fifth time this season