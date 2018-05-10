More from Star Tribune
MN United
Loons center back Francisco Calvo on the loss to LAFC
Francisco Calvo discusses Wednesday night's match in LA.
World
President Trump welcomes three freed detainees
President Donald Trump welcomed the three Americans freed after they were detained in North Korea. Trump thanked North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and spoke about the upcoming summit.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high in mid-60s
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
United keeper Bobby Shuttleworth on going from clean sheet to shutout
Goalkeeper Bobby Shuttleworth discusses Thursday night's 2-0 loss, after giving up two goals in six minutes.
MN United
Adrian Heath on the Loons loss to LAFC
Coach Adrian Heath met with the media Wednesday night to discuss his side's 2-0 loss.
