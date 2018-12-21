More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high around 30
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Lack of offense headlines another loss for Wild
Sarah McLellan recaps the 2-1 loss to the Penguins in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Two turnovers sink Wild in loss to Penguins
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 2-1 loss to the Penguins.
Gophers
Gophers talk Curry's progress, and returning to the court after finals
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Michael Hurt talk Thursday about Eric Curry's recovery and playing after a long break from finals
Evening forecast: Low of 24; clouds continue but a break is in sight
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
