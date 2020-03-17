More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 45
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Coronavirus
Minnesota bars and restaurants are ordered to close
Gov. Tim Walz's order, which was made under "peacetime emergency" powers, covers restaurants, pubs, health clubs, theaters, museums, food courts, cafes and other public venues.
Evening forecast: Chance of rain, then clear
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Minnesota Legislature scales back operations for next month
The coronavirus pandemic will radically alter how the 2020 session will unfold for the foreseeable future.
Coronavirus
Allina incident commander: 'We all saw those photos of the nurses in China'
The ability of the novel coronavirus to spread quickly to health care workers in China means that health care workers in the U.S. need to be prepared.