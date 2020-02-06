More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny, high 28
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
Gophers react to important win vs. Wisconsin
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Payton Willis and Daniel Oturu talk Wednesday after beating Wisconsin
Politics
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment charges
A majority of senators expressed unease with Trump's pressure campaign on Ukraine. But there was nowhere near the two-thirds vote necessary in the Republican-held Senate to remove the president from office.
Politics
Senate leaders argue impeachment case before vote
President Donald Trump won impeachment acquittal Wednesday in the U.S. Senate. Just before the Senate started voting, both the majority and minority leaders took to the floor to argue their cases one last time.
Nation
More evacuees arrive at US bases from China
Two jets carrying about 350 Americans fleeing the virus zone in China landed Wednesday morning at an Air Force base in Northern California.