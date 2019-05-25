More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny, high 75
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer; high 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Trachsel, Fiser discuss Gophers' first NCAA super regional win
Gophers softball coach Jamie Trachsel and pitcher Amber Fiser talked with the media after Friday's 5-3 NCAA super regional victory over LSU at Jane Sage Cowles Stadium
Twins
Berrios rebounds after rough second inning
Backed by three more home runs from the offense, Twins righthander Jose Berrios on Friday won his seventh game of the season
Local
Jayme Closs' relatives: Sentencing helps give her 'much needed peace of mind'
After Jake Patterson was sentenced to life in prison with no parole, the relatives of Jayme Closs shared their feelings about what that means.