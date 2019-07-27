More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and warm, high 85
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Pineda helps out bullpen by pitching seven innings
The Twins' righthander went seven innings Friday in victory over White Sox.
Vikings
Access Vikings: Training camp in full swing
Reporters Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer give their analysis, as injuries are already an issue on the first day with the full squad present at training camp.
Vikings
Diggs confident in Stefanski
Vikings wide receiver Stefon Diggs says he's put last season behind him and will focus on continuing to build on relationships he has formed.
Vikings
Rudolph: 'We gotta keep everybody healthy'
Vikings tight end Kyle Rudolph says that a lot was learned from last season, but just because it was a down year it has nothing to do with this year's team as they prepare to build for the 2019 season.