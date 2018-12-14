More from Star Tribune
Local
Minneapolis police release video of 4th Precinct officers decorating tree
Two officers decorated the station's Christmas tree with racially offensive items.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and mild
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild's offense continues to shine in win over Panthers
Sarah McLellan recaps the 5-1 win over the Panthers in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
First-period response by Wild helps team rally for win over Panthers
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 5-1 win over the Panthers.
Vikings
Stefanski: 'We're not looking to change anything'
Vikings interim offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski held his first press conference since Minnesota fired John DeFilippo earlier this week. He refused to talk about being blocked to interview with the New York Giants or what the future may hold for him, and instead says his focus is Miami.
