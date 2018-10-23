More from Star Tribune
Afternoon forecast: Mostly sunny and cool; high 49
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Morning forecast: Mostly sunny and cooler
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Trump stumps for former foe Sen. Cruz
President Donald Trump stumped for former foe Senator Ted Cruz in Houston Monday. The president's appearance on behalf of Cruz represents a once-unthinkable show of support for Trump's onetime rival for the 2016 Republican presidential nomination and comes as Cruz faces a strong challenge from Democratic Rep. Beto O'Rourke.
Erdogan: Try Khashoggi suspects in Turkish courts
Erdogan: Try Khashoggi suspects in Turkish courts
Minnehaha Academy celebrates placement of final beam of school rebuild
Minnehaha Academy's class of 2019 signed the final beam that will top off the construction project of the new Minnehaha Academy Upper School.
