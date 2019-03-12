More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, rain this afternoon, tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Sports
MMA fighter Conor McGregor arrested in Florida
Mixed martial artist and boxer Conor McGregor has been arrested in South Florida for stealing the cellphone of someone who was trying to take his photo, authorities said.
Wild
Wild's power play woes continue in loss to Sharks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-0 loss to the Sharks in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild offense comes up empty in loss to Sharks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-0 loss to the Sharks on Monday.
Video
Evening forecast: Mostly clear; low in teens
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast