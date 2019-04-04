More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, PM showers, high of 46
Variety
Celine Dion: 'It's time to hit the road'
Pop diva Celine Dion, who has been ensconced in Las Vegas for years, is undertaking her first tour in a decade.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis leaders unveil new plan to handle sex assault cases
The mayor and police chief unveiled a broad overhaul of sexual assault investigations at a news conference Wednesday.
Nation
61-year-old carries baby for her son, his husband
A Nebraska woman who served as a surrogate mother for her son and his husband has given birth to a baby girl.
Twins
Gibson: Mental lapse costly in one bad inning
Twins righthander Kyle Gibson says he was happy with how he pitched Wednesday, until a fifth-inning "lapse" cost him five runs.