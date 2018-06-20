More from Star Tribune
Pressly: I figured something was going on
Twins righthander Ryan Pressly says he wondered if he'd been traded when he wasn't asked to warm up on Friday; he learned he was right after the game.
Dozier: 'It stinks' that Twins are trading friends
Twins second baseman Brian Dozier says "it stinks" that the Twins, rather than reloading for a stretch drive, have traded Eduardo Escobar and Ryan Pressly.
WNBA All-Stars show off at practice
The WNBA all-stars showed off and entertained the crowd during their practice.
Gibson: Hate to see Escobar go
Twins pitcher Kyle Gibson says Eduardo Escobar, traded to Arizona on Friday, is a teammate the Twins had grown to love, "and I hate to see him go."
Evening forecast: Low of 61 with patchy clouds; pleasant weekend ahead
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
