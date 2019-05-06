More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy; high of 59
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Pineda makes progress, just not enough
The Twins dropped two of three games this weekend in the Bronx, including Sunday's rubber game.
Video
Evening forecast: Low 40s, slight chance of rain
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Russian plane lands in flames in Moscow
Officials say one person died and at least four were injured after a plane belonging to Russia's flagship carrier Aeroflot caught fire and made an emergency landing in Moscow with flames and smoke billowing from its rear section.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Partly sunny; high of 61
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast