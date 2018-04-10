More from Star Tribune
Nation
Facebook critics demonstrate on Capitol Hill
Wearing costumes and displaying life-size images of Mark Zuckerberg, demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill on Wednesday calling on Facebook's CEO to fix the social media site.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 43
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Trump says Syria attack will be met 'forcefully'
President Donald Trump says he'll "forcefully" respond to an alleged chemical weapons attack in Syria.
Politics
Trump calls Cohen raids a 'witch hunt'
Federal agents on Monday raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney Michael Cohen, seizing records on topics including a $130,000 payment made to a porn actress who says she had sex with Trump more than a decade ago.
Wolves
Wolves' win sets up Wednesday showdown vs. Denver
The Wolves beat Memphis on Monday and now play Denver on Wednesday in the season finale at Target Center. The winner goes to the playoffs.
