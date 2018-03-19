More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Twins
Polanco: Learned of failed drug test a month ago
Twins shortstop Jorge Polanco apologizes to Twins, says he learned he had failed PED test a month ago.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high of 41
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Police: 'Tripwire' may have set off Austin, Texas, blast
Two people were injured in another explosion in Texas' capital on Sunday night, following the three that detonated earlier this month elsewhere in the city. Police Chief Brian Manley says it's possible this device may have been triggered by someone coming into contact with a tripwire.
World
Putin wins 6 more years as Russian president
Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed supporters and the press at his headquarters in Moscow on Sunday shortly after his projected win in the country's elections.
Video
Evening forecast, Mar. 18
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.