More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 36; snow Monday
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild's point streak ends in blowout loss to Hurricanes
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 6-2 loss to the Hurricanes Saturday.
Nation
Trump speaks on Fla. naval base shooting and more
Just months after senior U.S. officials delivered substantial military aid to Saudi Arabia to counter threats from Iran, America's relationship with the kingdom is being tested by a Saudi Air Force student's shooting spree at a Navy base in Florida.
Nation
Trump gets call from Saudi King over Fla. shooting
U.S. President Donald Trump says he has spoken to Saudi Arabia's King over the shooting at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola on Friday morning.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 31; clouds grow
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast