More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Gophers
Pitino and Gophers on bounce back win vs. Rutgers
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Jordan Murphy and Amir Coffey on Saturday's win against Rutgers
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 31
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 31
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Sheriff: 'The suspect had specific intentions to kidnap Jayme'
"Jayme is the hero in this case, there's no question about it," Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said. "It's amazing, the will of that 13-year-old girl to survive and escape."
Local
Minnesotans are making the world's biggest ice carousel
Little Falls resident Chuck Zwilling and his family are making a 500-foot wide circle of ice on a frozen lake that will rotate.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.