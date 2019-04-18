More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
Before Mueller report released, Barr gets his say
After nearly two years of waiting, America is about to get some answers straight from Robert Mueller- but not before President Donald Trump's attorney general has his say.
Video
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, dry, high of 51
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Fla. woman in Colorado school threat found dead
A young Florida woman who traveled to Colorado and bought a shotgun for what authorities feared would be a Columbine-inspired attack.
Politics
Top Democrat says Barr is trying to spin report
Rep. Jerrold Nadler, chairman of the US House Judiciary Committee, says the attorney general is "taking unprecedented steps to spin" the special counsel's Russia investigation.
Twins
Odorizzi: I'm the bad-weather guy
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi, whose four starts have all come in cold or rainy weather, says after Wednesday's 4-1 win over Toronto that he has learned how to deal with adverse conditions.