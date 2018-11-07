More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Mostly cloudy, breezy, high of 35
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Tim Walz wins Minnesota governor's race
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan won the gubernatorial race.
Wild
Wild starts out week with a letdown to Sharks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 4-3 loss to the Sharks in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Boudreau: Wild let Sharks 'off the hook'
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 4-3 loss to the Sharks.
Politics
Ilhan Omar promises to bring progressive fight to Washington
State Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat, defeated Republican Jennifer Zielinski in the race to represent the state's Fifth District, which spans Minneapolis, Edina, Richfield, Golden Valley and other suburbs.
