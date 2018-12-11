More from Star Tribune
Wild
Searching for answers, Wild begins homestand tonight vs. Montreal
The Wild returns home after a tough road trip that included an injury to captain Mikko Koivu and a big drop in the NHL standings.
Video
Morning forecast: More early fog, partly cloudy, high of 28
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
After Seattle loss, where do the Vikings go from here?
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer look at the Vikings' offensive struggles in a 21-7 loss to the Seahawks, and where the team goes from here in the final three weeks of the season.
Vikings
Thielen says Vikings 'need a spark' after loss to Seahawks
Vikings receiver Adam Thielen discussed the team's 21-7 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.
Vikings
Diggs on Vikings' offensive struggles: 'I'm not going to point the finger'
Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs analyzed the struggles of the team's passing game after a 21-7 loss to the Seahawks on Monday night.
