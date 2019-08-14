More from Star Tribune
Local
Excavation of St. Andrew's Church is emotional
An excavator began tearing down the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church in St. Paul on Tuesday to make way for a charter school's expansion.
Video
Failed animal rescue on I-394 is lesson in what not to do
This video from MnDOT shows a person trying to save a goose on the side of I-394 -- by crossing three lanes of a busy highway, causing drivers to swerve and stop.
Video
Morning forecast: Mix of clouds and sun, high of 75
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Adam Thielen: Season 2 with Kirk Cousins going better
'It's definitely better to be in the second year with a quarterback than the first year,' said the Vikings wide receiver on developing rapport.
Vikings
Dan Bailey: 'You're always competing for a spot'
In response to new kicker Kaare Vedvik coming in, Vikings kicker Dan Bailey says all he can do is control what he can control.