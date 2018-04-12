More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Milder, high of 52
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wolves
Wolves reach playoffs for first time since 2004
The Timberwolves' 112-106 victory over Denver on the season's final night send them to a playoff series against top-seeded Houston while the Nuggets go home for the summer
Wild
Wild couldn't handle Jets' push in the third period
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 loss to the Jets in Game 1.
Wild
Competitiveness of Game 1 vs. Jets should encourage Wild
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 loss in Game 1 to the Jets in her Wild wrap-up.
Local
Warm temps and turf field allow high school baseball to begin
Temps near 50 and a turf field allowed Minnetonka High School to host Chanhassen for the first baseball game of the season.
