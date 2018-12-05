More from Star Tribune
Politics
Prosecutors recommend no jail time for Flynn
President Donald Trump's former national security adviser provided so much information to the special counsel's Russia investigation that prosecutors say he shouldn't do any prison time, according to a court filing on Tuesday that describes Michael Flynn's cooperation as "substantial."
Video
Morning forecast: Light snow and flurries later; high of 27
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Special teams, Dubnyk spark Wild to slump-busting win over Canucks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 win over the Canucks in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Wild ends losing streak with rally over Canucks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-2 win over the Canucks.
Politics
Bob Dole salutes George H.W. Bush's casket
Former Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole has saluted President George H.W. Bush at the casket of the late president.
