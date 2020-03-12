More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Light rain and wind, high 46
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Trump announces ban on flights from Europe, except U.K.
President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced a ban on flights from Europe into the US – with the exception of the UK – as America ramped up measures to tackle the spread of the new coronavirus.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 40; cooler and windier Thursday, with light precip
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
White House task force sees coronavirus with more gravity
Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. health officials spoke in tones of greater gravity at the White House during a briefing about the spread of the coronavirus on a day when clusters of the virus swelled on both sides of the U.S.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Mostly cloudy, high 50
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast