Morning forecast: Increasing sun, high of 86
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Washington D.C. prepares for July Fourth Celebration
Preparations are under way in Washington, D.C. for the annual Indepence Day celebrations to be held on the National Mall.
Nation
Lawmakers decry conditions at Texas border station
A group of lawmakers decried the conditions at the U.S. Customs and Border Patrol station in Clint, Texas following a visit organized by the Congressional Hispanic Caucus.
Evening forecast: Chance of rain and showers, low 69
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild signs free-agent forwards Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman
Wild General Manager Paul Fenton discusses the acquisitions of right wingers Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman.