Morning forecast: In the 60's for first time in 5 months
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Southwest 737 Max makes emergency landing in Fla.
A Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 Max made a safe emergency landing Tuesday in Orlando, Florida, after experiencing an engine problem, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
Gophers
Gophers' Ibrahim on his mind-set after breakout season
The sophomore stepped up last season when running backs Shannon Brooks and Rodney Smith were injured.
Gophers
Gophers DB Winfield Jr. on return from injuries
Hamstring and foot injuries have kept cornerback Antoine Winfield Jr. sidelined for much of the past two seasons.
Gophers
Fleck says offense, defense will be completely installed by end of week
The Gophers football coach spoke at spring practice Tuesday.