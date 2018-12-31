More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: Icy coating with a high of 29
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Cousins: 'Play in this league long enough, you're gonna get kicked in the teeth'
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says he's obviously upset with the loss to Chicago that ended their season, but he points out that it's only his first season with Minnesota and he's excited to build on what they have and make improvements going forward.
Vikings
Vikings facing lots of questions after season ends with no playoffs
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer look at the major questions the Vikings will have to answer this offseason after missing the playoffs with a 24-10 loss to the Bears.
Vikings
Zimmer says penalties a factor in loss to Bears
Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer gave credit to Chicago's defense for holding Minnesota to ten points in their season-ending loss at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Gophers
Gophers react to win against Mount St. Mary's
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Eric Curry and Dupree McBrayer talk about Sunday's win
