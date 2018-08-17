More from Star Tribune
Local
Slo-mo fun at some of the Twin Cities' best splash pads
Splash pads are the new summer fad popping up in parks. Touted as safer than pools, they're free, and interactive.
World
Drone footage shows extent of Genoa bridge collapse
Excavators began clearing large sections of the collapsed highway bridge in the Italian port city on the Mediterranean Sea, searching for people still missing three days after the deadly collapse.
Nation
Colorado man arrested in his family's death
Christopher Watts, who is being held without bail, is expected to be formally charged by Monday with three counts of murder and three counts of tampering with evidence.
Vikings
Cousins goes deep on Vikings' offensive game
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins spoke Thursday about what the team's offense could look like this season.
Gophers
P.J. Fleck and Rodney Smith talk QBs and leadership
Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck and RB Rodney Smith talked about the starting QB competition and leadership after the last open fall practice Thursday
