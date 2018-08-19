More from Star Tribune
Morning forecast: High of 85; scattered thunderstorms later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Stewart: Lack of command "was not acceptable"
Twins rookie Kohl Stewart says Saturday that his inability to throw strikes must change before his next start.
Vikings
'Use it as a chance to get better' says Cousins about loss to Jaguars
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins came off as being hopeful rather than upset about today's loss to the Jaguars and sees it as an opportunity to improve rather than regress.
Vikings
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer: 'We didn't deserve to win'
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer wasn't happy after the 14-10 loss to Jacksonville. He says they didn't deserve to win and have a lot of work to do in preparation for the start of the regular season.
Vikings
Tackle Aviante Collins: 'It was a blessing to get a start'
Second-year tackle Aviante Collins talks about his start at right tackle in Saturday's 14-10 preseason loss to the Jaguars.
