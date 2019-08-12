More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: High of 81, storms possible tonight
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Variety
Swift, Downey Jr light up Teen Choice Awards
Swift, Downey Jr light up Teen Choice Awards
Variety
Legacy of Woodstock remembered 50 years later
Woodstock was staged 80 miles northwest of New York City on a bucolic hillside owned by dairy farmer Max Yasgur. It was a great spot for peaceful vibes, but miserable for handling the hordes coming in by car.
Video
Evening forecast: Partly cloudy, low around 66
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Vikings
Mattison learning from veterans
Vikings rookie running back Alexander Mattison says it was a good learning experience having gotten the majority of carries and a touchdown in his first game in the NFL, but remains humble and says he's not thinking about the number two spot and will do whatever his team requires of him.