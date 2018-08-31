More from Star Tribune
Gophers
Fleck shares funny story about freshman QB Annexstad
Gophers coach P.J. Fleck had some fun in the postgame interview room talking about freshman quarterback Zack Annexstad.
Variety
Lunch Box at State Fair serves up classic, no-fuss burgers
The sizzling quarter-pound patties are fashioned from Minnesota-raised beef. They're cooked to order – no heat lamps here.
Video
Morning forecast: High of 80; thunderstorms later
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Biden pays tribute to McCain at Arizona service
Former Vice President Joe Biden delivered one of the tributes to the late Sen. John McCain at a memorial service in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gophers
Seth Green surprised by wildcat calls, but ready
Sophomore Seth Green had two rushing touchdowns while running the wildcat offense near the goal line.
