More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Nation
Shark researchers close encounter with great white
Two shark researchers, who came face-to-face with what is perhaps one of the largest great whites ever recorded, are pushing for legislation that would protect sharks in Hawaii.
Video
Afternoon forecast: Snow, then cold; high 13
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Video
Morning forecast: High of 13; light snow
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Another poor start derails Wild in loss to Ducks
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses the 3-0 loss to the Ducks on Thursday.
Wild
Ducks secure first win in 13 games vs. Wild
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-0 loss to the Ducks in her Wild wrap-up.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.