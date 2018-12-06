More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: High in the teeens, but sun appears
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Gophers react to emotional win vs. Nebraska
Gophers coach Richard Pitino, Amir Coffey, Jordan Murphy and Nebraska coach Tim Miles talk after Wednesday's game at the Barn
Video
George W. Bush bids emotional farewell to his father
Delivering a eulogy at the elder Bush's funeral on Wednesday, George W. Bush said his father's "last words on earth were 'I love you too.' ''
Variety
Mall of America prepares to open 'Skate the Star' ice rink
The new ice skating rink at the Mall of America will be open to the public Dec. 8 through Jan. 27.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 11 with light snow possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.