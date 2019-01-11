More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Afternoon forecast: Warming up to a high of 33
Afternoon Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Watch: Police announce arrest of suspect in Jayme Closs case
Authorities held a press conference Friday morning to announce the arrest of a 21-year-old man from rural Wisconsin.
Video
Morning forecast: High around 34, partly sunny
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Wild
Wild returns home to upend Jets
Sarah McLellan recaps the 3-2 win over the Jets in her Wild wrap-up.
Wild
Penalty kill helps Wild hold off Jets
Coach Bruce Boudreau discusses Thursday's 3-2 win over the Jets.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.