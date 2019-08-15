More from Star Tribune
Nation
Philadelphia gunman in custody after standoff
A gunman who opened fire on police Wednesday as they were serving a drug warrant in Philadelphia, wounding six officers and triggering a standoff that extended into the night, is in police custody, authorities said.
Video
Morning forecast: Hazy sun, high of 80
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
MN United
Minnesota United wins sixth 1-0 game at home
United coach Adrian Heath and goalkeeper Vito Mannone discuss Wednesday's 1-0 victory over Colorado.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 60; partly cloudy and cool
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Local
Demolition of former St. Andrew's Church is emotional
The teardown of the former St. Andrew's Catholic Church in St. Paul is to make way for a charter school's expansion.