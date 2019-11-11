More from Star Tribune
Duluth
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 11
Duluth-Superior area forecast for Nov. 11
Video
Split Rock Lighthouse shines light for lives lost
The decommissioned Split Rock Lighthouse in Two Harbors, MN is lit once a year to honor the 29 men who died in the wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald. On November 10, 2019 the 44th anniversary of the shipwreck was honored.
Video
Morning forecast: Frigid and windy, high 17
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Gophers
Watch Gopher fans storm the field after Minnesota beats Penn State
Thousands of elated fans stormed the field after the Minnesota Gophers beat Penn State 31-26 Saturday at TCF Bank Stadium.
Vikings
Linebacker Kendricks: "It's how you finish the game"
Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks discusses his role in the team's defensive stop at the end of Sunday's win over the Cowboys.