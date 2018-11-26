More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Flurries early, some sun, high of 21
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Migrants try fence breach, U.S. agents fire tear gas
U.S. border agents fired tear gas on hundreds of migrants protesting near the border with Mexico on Sunday after some of them attempted to get through the fencing and wire separating the two countries, and American authorities shut down the nation's busiest border crossing from the city where thousands are waiting to apply for asylum.
Nation
Midwest snowstorm closes schools, grounds flights
Hundreds of flights have been canceled and schools in several states are closed after a snowstorm blanketed much of the Midwest.
Vikings
Vikings back on track with a win over the Pack
Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer break down the Vikings' 24-17 win over the Packers, look at the state of the offense, and provide updates on Xavier Rhodes' hamstring injury.
Vikings
Cousins 'thrilled with the outcome' of victory over Packers
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins says the team's approach to playing the Packers was to make sure they didn't have any turnovers, as they have been a main factor in losses this season.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.