EDITOR'S NOTE: We are changing commenting systems. As part of this transition, beginning Thursday the system will not be available. We expect to resume commenting service on Sunday, Nov. 18.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Video
Morning forecast: Flurries by late afternoon, high of 33
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Nation
Northern California fire: 63 dead, 631 unaccounted for
At least 63 are now dead from a Northern California wildfire, and officials say they have a missing persons list with 631 names on it in an ever-evolving accounting of the missing after the nation's deadliest wildfire in a century.
Wild
Wild capitalizes on road-weary Canucks
Coach Bruce Boudreau recaps the 6-2 win over the Canucks.
Wild
Niederreiter-Koivu-Coyle shine in Wild's rout of Canucks
Sarah McLellan recaps the 6-2 win over the Canucks in her Wild wrap-up.
Video
Evening forecast: Low of 28; clouds grow with snow shower possible
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast