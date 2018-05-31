More from Star Tribune
Vikings
Vikings feeling everything out at OTAs
The Vikings continue to get used to new play strategies and each other during OTAs.
Twins
Slegers: Glad I was able to protect the bullpen
Twins righthander Aaron Slegers says he knew what the Twins needed Wednesday— innings to allow the bullpen to rest — and he was happy he could provide them.
Video
Morning forecast: Early fog, then partly sunny, 84
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Politics
Trump urges youngsters to play sports
U.S. President Donald Trump said he wants to boost youth participation in sports as he appeared with the star athletes at the White House Wednesday for a field day with local children.
Twins
Romero: Couldn't hit my spots with fastball
Twins righthander Fernando Romero says he gave up eight runs against the Royals on Wednesday because he couldn't put his fastball where he wanted it.
