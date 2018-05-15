More from Star Tribune
More From Video
Politics
White House blames deaths in Gaza on Hamas
The White House says responsibility for dozens of deaths in Gaza coinciding with the opening of the new U.S. Embassy in contested Jerusalem "rests squarely with Hamas."
Video
Morning forecast: Drying out with sun and high of 78
Morning Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
Twins
Odorizzi: Got strikeouts when I needed them
Twins righthander Jake Odorizzi says he got critical strikeouts when he needed them Monday, allowing him to survive three leadoff doubles without allowing a run.
Video
Evening forecast: Showers, then clearing
Evening Star Tribune Local Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul) Weather Video Forecast
World
Dozens killed in Palestinian protests
It's been the deadliest day in Gaza since the devastating cross-border war between the territory's Hamas rulers and Israel in 2014.
